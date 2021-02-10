bloomingdale

Bloomingdale Suspends License of Hotel Where 6 People Were Shot

Bloomingdale has suspended the business license of a hotel where six people were shot, one fatally, last weekend in the northwest suburb.

Mayor Franco Coladipietro issued a temporary suspension order Tuesday prohibiting Indian Lakes Hotel from doing business for 10 days, although the village’s statement suggested the hotel might remain closed.

“The owner, First Hospitality Group, has voluntarily agreed to cease all business operations and informed the Village of Bloomingdale that they have no intention to reopen business operations on the property at this time,” the village said in its statement.

First Hospitality Group didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

On Saturday, a Chicago man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at hotel, at 250 W. Schick Road, after an argument broke out, police have said.

Following the incident, Colladipietro said there were no security guards on duty, and that officials expressed concerned for years about a lack of security at the hotel.

A hearing on the suspension will be held Feb. 23.

