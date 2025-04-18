Picture this: It's Friday night in 1995, and you're at the most beloved spot in town -- Blockbuster Video -- renting the hottest movie.

Fast forward to 2025, and it seems like you're back in the same store, but this time, you're trapped: Welcome to "Lockbuster Video," where you must "escape the clutches of the manager" hounding you for late fees, and the clock is ticking.

It's all part of "60 to Escape," a new, immersive escape room attraction inside Woodfield Mall in suburban Schaumburg

The concept follows similar ones recently opened in Gurnee and Milwaukee, a release said, though the one in Schaumburg combines also offers a mini-golf course called "Putt Portal Mystery," made up of escape room puzzles.

“Mini golf is in my blood,” owner Steve Kristof said in the release. "It’s an iconic game for all ages. With Putt Portal Mystery Golf, we wanted to fuse our escape rooms into the concept and reinvent a classic, adding something entirely new to the game for our patrons.”

Each mini-golf hole is based on different escape rooms and puzzles found at each of the brand's Midwestern locations, Kristof said. That, of course, includes the "Lockbuster Video" escape room in Schaumburg, along with spooky spins on nostalgia-themed rooms.

For instance, there's an escape room at the Woodfield location called "Cheesie's Pizza Party" -- a dark spin on Chuck 'E' Cheese -- and one called "Jurassic Outpost," which treats visitors to a dinosaur theme park gone wrong.

"These escape rooms are unlike any I've seen before," Chicago Today's Matt Rodrigues said on NBC 5 Friday morning. "It's like a movie set when you walk in here."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Escape rooms can be reserved online ahead of time, with different time slots available, and prices vary. Putt Portal Mystery Golf, with nine rounds, starts at $15 for adults. Both experiences are located inside Woodfield Mall in suburban Schaumburg.