‘Blizzard-like' Conditions Prompt Adler Planetarium to Announce Closures

Adler Planetarium announced Wednesday closures will be in effect due to oncoming weather that is forecasted to bring heavy snow, fierce winds and dangerous temperatures into the Chicago area.

To keep potential visitors home, the planetarium said it will be closed Friday and Saturday.

"Due to forecasted snowy and blizzard-like weather conditions, along with dangerously cold temperatures in the Chicagoland area, and recognizing that the safety of our guests and staff are our highest priority, the Adler Planetarium will be closed for public business hours on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24."

The planetarium will remain closed Sunday in observance of Christmas. It will reopen for its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service has placed the entire Chicago area under a winter storm warning. According to the warning, "falling and blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible."

Additional closures for neighboring museums have not been announced.