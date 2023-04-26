Blink-182 Set to Bring Their World Tour to Chicago This Spring

Iconic pop punk band Blink-182 is set to bring their world tour to the city of Chicago in early May, performing two shows at the United Center.

The band, which formed in the early 1990’s, will once again tour with guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge, who has not toured with the band since 2014.

DeLonge will be joined by drummer Travis Barker and bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus on the tour, which began earlier this year and will run through the summer of 2024.

Blink-182 last toured with rapper Lil Wayne in 2019, according to the band’s website.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The two Chicago concerts will take place May 6 and 7 at the United Center. While tickets are sold out, they are available on resale markets, including for $140 on Ticketmaster’s website.

The tour will traverse North America this summer before heading to Europe. It will then head to Oceania and Australia for shows in Jan. 2024 before wrapping up with a tour through Latin America later that year.

The band was formed in the early-1990s and hit their heyday in the early 2000s on the strength of albums like “Enema of the State” and “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.”

Turnstile, Rise Against, The Story So Far and Wallows will join as supporting acts for different parts of the tour. More information can be found on the band's website.