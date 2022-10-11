Blink-182 Reunites for New World Tour – Which Includes Chicago Stop

Blink-182 has announced it will reunite Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in nearly a decade in what's being called their biggest tour ever -- and a Chicago stop is on the list.

The world tour, which was announced Tuesday by Live Nation, kicks off in March and continues through February 2024.

The first shows will take place in Mexico and South America before the band comes to the U.S. in May, where Chicago will be among their first stops.

A performance is scheduled with special guests Turnstile on May 6 at the United Center. Other shows in the Midwest include Saint Paul, Minnesota, and Detroit, Michigan.

News of the tour comes as the band prepares to drop their new single "Edging" on Friday. The music marks the first time Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker have been in the studio together in nearly 10 years.

"While ‘blink-182’ have already racked up more than their fair share of platinum records and blockbuster singles, they are looking forward to their 10th studio album," the tour release states. "With Delonge back after nearly a decade fans can expect that electric on stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years. With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together."

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17. Details here.