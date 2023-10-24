Blink-182 announces ‘One More Time' 2024 North American tour with 30 new dates

Iconic pop punk band Blink-182 is coming back to North America in 2024.

According to an Instagram post, the band will kick off its "One More Time!" tour with special guest Pierce the Veil on June 20 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tickets for the tour, which includes more than two dozen cities and dates, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., the post said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The band, which formed in the early 1990’s, embarked on a world tour in 2023, including a stop for two nights in Chicago with original members with guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge, drummer Travis Barker and vocalist Mark Hoppus.

Last month however, Barker left the tour, which at the time was in Europe, due to an "urgent family matter." It was later revealed that Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with Barker's child, underwent "urgent fetal surgery."

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

The band's upcoming tour, which shares the same name as the group's latest album will not stop in Chicago this time. It will however stop in several Midwestern cities, including Indianapolis, Minnesota, St. Louis, Detroit and Milwaukee.

Here's a full list of dates and cities, which includes a leg in Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. More information can be found on the band's website.

The band was formed in the early-1990s and hit their heyday in the early 2000s on the strength of albums like “Enema of the State” and “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.”