Blaze that killed Chicago Fire Department captain under criminal investigation

Chicago fire officials say the blaze that led to the death of a longtime department captain was deliberately set.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said that an investigation has revealed the blaze that led to the death of 54-year-old Captain David Meyer was started “by human action,” and that the matter is now being handled as a criminal investigation.

According to a statement, the city’s Office of Fire Investigation, with assistance from the ATF, determined the fire was caused by “ignition of contents of a trash bin by human action.”

Earlier Wednesday, fire officials said there have been multiple reports of trash can fires in the area recently.

Meyer, a 28-year veteran of the department, died at Stroger Hospital after the fire in the Austin neighborhood, leaving behind a wife, three daughters and a son.

A Chicago fire captain and a father of four died in the line of duty Wednesday when a garage collapsed as firefighters were assessing damage after putting out a blaze earlier that morning.

The fire began at approximately 4:15 a.m. in a garage in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street. At approximately 5:40 a.m., a mayday call was issued.

"Companies were outside the garage starting salvage and overhaul when the garage collapsed," Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said during a press conference Wednesday.

Meyer was rushed to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called Meyer "a hero, courageous, brave and bold."

"This is a tremendous loss for the Meyer family, for the Chicago Fire Department and the entire city of Chicago... this is truly a remarkable testament of those who love this city and those who are willing to pay this sacrifice to keep us all safe," he said.