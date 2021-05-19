Blake Shelton Set to Perform in Suburban Chicago Area This Summer

On one of the first stops in his tour, Blake Shelton will perform in the suburban Chicago area this summer.

On Sept. 11, Shelton will be at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont for his Friends and Heroes Tour 2021.

Tickets go on sale here on June 10, ranging in price from $29 to $129, depending on seat inside the arena.

Here we go!!!!! #FriendsandHeroesTour 2021! Looking forward to getting back out there with y’all!!!!! Gonna be a hell of a time with @martinamcbride, @TracyByrdMusic, @TraceAdkins & @lindsayell!! Tickets on sale June 10. For more info, visit https://t.co/AHii71gLNn! pic.twitter.com/bSBIY50WnB — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 19, 2021

In a tweet, the singer said he'll be joined by county artists like Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell for his summer tour.

Shelton announced the tour just days before the release of his newest album "Body Language" is set to release Friday. Fans can pre-order the album on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, iTunes and Warner Music Store.

The Jonas Brothers released their summer tour schedule, as well, filled with live outdoor concerts, including one stop in Chicago.

The band will perform at Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 12, with tickets on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation and on May 27 to the general public. Tickets can be found here.

The Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour comes just as the band released their new album "Happiness Begins," as well as Nick Jonas' latest release featuring his brothers -- "Spaceman."

Kelsea Ballerini will also join the brothers on tour as an opening act, according to the band's website.

In Chicago, Lollapalooza is officially on, marking a return of one of the city's biggest summer events - but there are some changes in store this year.

Chicago's largest music festival will be held at full capacity from July 29 to Aug. 1, organizers announced Tuesday.

For a full list on what to know about Lollapalooza 2021, click here.