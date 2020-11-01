Rod Blagojevich

Blagojevich Speaks at Pro-Trump Rally in Chicago's Mount Greenwood

Disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich appeared at a pro-President Donald Trump rally Sunday in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The South Side Trump Rally, which took place in the 11100 block of South Pulaski, was organized by GOP Committeeman Devin Jones and the 18th Ward Republicans of Chicago.

In February, Trump commuted the 14-year prison sentence of Blagojevich, who was impeached and removed from office in 2009 on corruption charges for trying to sell Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat in 2008.

In the months following his release, the former governor has earned money from a website where customers pay for personalized video tributes from celebrities. 

The 63-year-old, who declared himself a "Trumpocrat" after leaving prison, was on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” reality television show in 2010.

