‘Blacklist’ Costar Invites Easter Streaming of Musical Movie Inspired by Bible’s Book of John

You probably know Chicago native Harry Lennix from the NBC drama, "The Blacklist," but he's also a filmmaker, and this Easter Sunday he wants you to join him in streaming his movie "Revival!"

"We are looking for a million people to show up," Lennix said. "Because they can't go to church, we are going to bring church to them."

"Revival!" is a retelling of the Bible's Book of John, set to gospel music.

"I took great pains to make sure this was, chapter and verse, what it says in the Gospel," Lennix said. "The message and the ministry."

Lennix funded the project himself, which took 6 years to complete. He did it all while filming "The Blacklist," in which he plays Harold Cooper.

The cast includes Mali Music, Chaka Khan, Michelle Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Dawnn Lewis and T'keyah Crystal Keymah.

"I want to bring souls to the Kingdom," he said. "I want to build the Kingdom. I want people who are not familiar with the story to experience it, just like I did."

Lennix has partnered with churches around the country that are encouraging their congregations to stream the movie on Easter. The streaming event includes a Q & A with the cast afterwards. Its not free, but 10 percent of reduced ticket price will be given back to the community.