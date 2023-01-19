Blackhawks Win Regular-Season Game in Philadelphia for 1st Time Since 1996

Hawks win regular-season game in Philly for 1st time since 1996 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time since Nov. 9, 1996, the Blackhawks won a regular-season game in Philadelphia after beating the Flyers 4-1 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

The Blackhawks had previously gone 0-16-1 and had a -33 goal differential in their previous 17 games in Philadelphia. Just a wild stat.

The only win for the Blackhawks in that 27-year span came during the playoffs, which was Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. Patrick Kane, of course, scored the game winner in overtime to give Chicago its first championship in 49 years.

How about this: Seven of the 20 Blackhawks that dressed for Thursday's game weren't even born yet the last time Chicago won in Philadelphia. The streak is finally over.

