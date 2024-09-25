Connor Bedard

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings: Bedard, DeBrincat take center stage

Several big-name free agents, including Teuvo Teravainen and Alec Martinez, will hit the ice for the Blackhawks Wednesday night

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago Blackhawks will kick off their preseason slate on Wednesday night at the United Center, welcoming the Detroit Red Wings to town.

The Blackhawks, aiming to bounce back after missing the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, will ice a lineup featuring several key starters, including second-year forward Connor Bedard, free agent acquisition Teuvo Teravainen and defensive standouts Seth Jones and Connor Murphy.

On the Red Wings’ side of the ice, former Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane will not skate in Wednesday’s game, but Alex DeBrincat will indeed suit up against his former team in the exhibition opener.

Here is the Blackhawks’ full roster for their first preseason game.

Forwards – Joey Anderson, Connor Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Taylor Hall, Nick Lardis, Paul Ludwinski, Frank Nazar, Samuel Savoie, Craig Smith, AJ Spellacy, Teuvo Teravainen

Defensemen – TJ Brodie, Seth Jones, Kevin Korchinski, Alec Martinez, Connor Murphy, Alex Vlasic

Goaltenders – Petr Mrazek, Mitchell Weeks

The game will stream live on the Blackhawks’ website, and will also be available on WGN Radio.

