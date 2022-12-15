Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson Reaggravates Ankle, Questionable for Friday

Tyler Johnson reaggravates ankle, questionable for Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson reaggravated his left ankle in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Vegas and is listed as questionable for Friday vs. Minnesota.

Johnson logged 11:43 of ice time on Thursday and did not play in the third period. He returned to the lineup on Tuesday against Washington after missing the previous 20 games with a high ankle sprain and scored a goal in his first game since Oct. 25.

"He got banged up, so we’re going to have to wait and see," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "I think he’s just sore. He’s trying, he’s doing all the right things, so I think he puts himself in a position where it’s going to be sore.

"I remember talking to Boris Katchouk, the same thing. He’s going to have soreness once in a while and I don’t know if you remember, Bo, every once in a while, he kind of lifted his leg and then it goes away a little bit and sometimes it lasts a little longer. Those are those things that kind of last all year, but unfortunately it’s going to be hard for him to play through. But we’re hoping we can get him back soon, if not tomorrow."

