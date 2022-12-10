Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson on Ankle Injury, Setback and Returning to Lineup

Johnson on ankle injury, setback and returning to lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Six games into the 2022-23 season, Tyler Johnson suffered what looked to be a scary-looking ankle injury in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 25. He got tangled up along the boards with Aleksander Barkov, needed assistance going to the locker room and was seen leaving the United Center with a walking boot on his left foot.

Here's a look at the Tyler Johnson injury. Looks like his left leg. He needed assistance going into the locker room. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/M5NA9Yz7ji — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 26, 2022

A couple days later, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson revealed it was a high ankle sprain for Johnson. It was actually the best-case scenario because it looked much worse in real-time.

"I thought it was pretty bad at first," Johnson told NBC Sports Chicago.

Although he dodged a bullet in the bigger picture, his rehab process has been a bit of a roller-coaster.

Johnson returned to practice on Nov. 14, skated with the team for a week, and the Blackhawks were hopeful he would play on Nov. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, Marian Hossa's number retirement night. And then he had a setback, significant enough where the doctors had to take additional images of the ankle, which showed new things on the report.

"It started feeling really good and I wanted to test it because I wanted to get back out there, but I don't know if maybe it was a little bit too early or just kind of a freak weird thing," Johnson said. "It's the reason why, with these ankle injuries, they say 4-12 weeks, because you never really know with these things.

"It was a hard thing to have that setback where I had to rest a little bit but I'm feeling pretty good again and better than what I was before. It keeps progressing and that's all you can really hope for."

On Saturday, Johnson practiced with the Blackhawks in a white no-contact jersey. He was seen testing it out after practice in a more controlled situation by doing some battle drills with Reese Johnson.

It's unclear when Johnson might return to the lineup, but both the player and the team are hoping it could be as early as this week. Given the scoring struggles and the injuries Chicago has dealt with as a whole this season, Johnson's return would be a big boost to the top-six.

Johnson had two goals and four assists for six points in the first six games of the season and was part of the top power-play unit for the Blackhawks, who are 3-13-4 in the 20 games since he's been out. They've missed his presence.

"It's tough watching your team compete and work hard and play and you just can't help them," Johnson said. "That's the hardest thing for me. I've never been a guy that's really been injured before, so it's tough to be on the sidelines watching. I just want to try to get out there as quick as possible to help the guys as much as I can and try to be in the trenches with them."

