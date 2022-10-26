Blackhawks Trade Nicolas Beaudin, Acquire Forward Cameron Hillis

Blackhawks trade Beaudin, acquire Cameron Hillis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks announced they traded for forward Cameron Hillis from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. Hillis will report to the Rockford Icehogs once acquired.

Hillis has split games between Montreal, Laval (AHL) and Trois-Rivières. The 22-year-old forward has played three ECHL games this season, scoring two goals.

He was drafted in the third round of the NHL draft in 2018 and made his debut last season with Montreal. He played in one game, recording two shots on goal in 10 minutes on the ice.

Beaudin was drafted in the first round of the same 2018 draft as Hillis. He's played three seasons for the Hawks, skating in 22 games and recording six points (2 goals, 4 assists).

