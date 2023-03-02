Blackhawks Trade Dylan Sikura to Anaheim Ducks for Maxim Golod

Blackhawks trade Dylan Sikura to Anaheim Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks traded Dylan Sikura to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for Maxim Golod, who will report to ECHL's Indy Fuel, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis.

#Blackhawks trade Dylan Sikura to Anaheim Ducks for forward Maxim Golod, who will report to ECHL's Indy Fuel. — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 2, 2023

The Hawks are putting the finishing touches on their full-scale rebuild. After trading franchise icon Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers and Max Domi to the Dallas Stars earlier on Thursday, they continue with another trade.

Sikura, 27, was initially drafted by the Hawks in the sixth round of the 2014 entry draft. He debuted in 2017 with the Hawks and spent three seasons with the team before enduring one-year stints with the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche.

He's played in 52 games this season with the Rockford Icehogs, racking up 32 points by way of 14 goals and 18 assists. With the Colorado Golden Eagles AHL squad last season, Sikura notched 73 points on 33 goals and 40 assists.

Golod, 22, is a prospect currently playing in the ECHL. He's played in 42 games this season, posting 43 points on 12 goals and 31 assists. As aforementioned, he will report to the Blackhawks' ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

