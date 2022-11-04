Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Will There Be a Trade Market for Jonathan Toews?

Podcast: Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether there will be a trade market for Jonathan Toews after his hot start. The guys also talk about whether Arvid Soderblom can be the Blackhawks' goaltender of the future, Max Domi's ridiculous improvement at the faceoff circle, hockey celebrations and much more.

1:05 - Will the Blackhawks be hanging around a playoff spot all season long?

7:10 - Have the Blackhawks found their goaltender of the future in Arvid Soderblom?

13:30 - Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews?

24:50 - Why is Max Domi so good at faceoffs all of a sudden?

28:50 - Thoughts on the Auston Matthews controversy with Travis Konecny

