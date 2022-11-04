Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Will There Be a Trade Market for Jonathan Toews?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether there will be a trade market for Jonathan Toews after his hot start. The guys also talk about whether Arvid Soderblom can be the Blackhawks' goaltender of the future, Max Domi's ridiculous improvement at the faceoff circle, hockey celebrations and much more.

1:05 - Will the Blackhawks be hanging around a playoff spot all season long?

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

7:10 - Have the Blackhawks found their goaltender of the future in Arvid Soderblom?

13:30 - Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews?

24:50 - Why is Max Domi so good at faceoffs all of a sudden?

Local

Powerball 38 mins ago

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.6B. Here's What a Financial Advisor Says to Do If You Win

Illinois Midterm Elections 1 hour ago

With Tensions High Ahead of Tuesday's Election, Top Cop Says There's ‘No Threats Specific to Chicago'

28:50 - Thoughts on the Auston Matthews controversy with Travis Konecny

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us