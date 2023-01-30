Blackhawks Talk Podcast: The Complicated Legacy of Bobby Hull, Who Dies at 84

Podcast: The complicated legacy of Bobby Hull, who dies at 84 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the passing of Bobby Hull, who's the all-time leading goal scorer in franchise history. The guys weigh in on his complicated legacy.

