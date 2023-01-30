Blackhawks Talk Podcast: The Complicated Legacy of Bobby Hull, Who Dies at 84

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: The complicated legacy of Bobby Hull, who dies at 84 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the passing of Bobby Hull, who's the all-time leading goal scorer in franchise history. The guys weigh in on his complicated legacy.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us