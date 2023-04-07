Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Should the NHL Tweak Its Draft Lottery System?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Should the NHL tweak its draft lottery system? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis weigh in on the NHL's draft lottery system and whether they would make changes to it. Plus, a Frozen Four update and the possibility of this being the final week for Jonathan Toews with the Blackhawks.

1:00 - Should the NHL make more changes to its draft lottery system?

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

29:06 - Will this be the final week for Jonathan Toews with the Blackhawks?

42:33 - Frozen Four update

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Local

news 14 mins ago

Are Your Allergies Acting Up? Here's Why Allergy Season Started Early This Year

Missing Persons 47 mins ago

Police Believe Young Minnesota Mother's Disappearance is ‘Involuntary' and ‘Suspicious'

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us