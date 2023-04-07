Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Should the NHL Tweak Its Draft Lottery System?

Podcast: Should the NHL tweak its draft lottery system? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis weigh in on the NHL's draft lottery system and whether they would make changes to it. Plus, a Frozen Four update and the possibility of this being the final week for Jonathan Toews with the Blackhawks.

1:00 - Should the NHL make more changes to its draft lottery system?

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

29:06 - Will this be the final week for Jonathan Toews with the Blackhawks?

42:33 - Frozen Four update

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.