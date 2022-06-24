Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Front Office Moves, NHL Awards Results and More

Podcast: Hawks front office moves, NHL Awards results and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss their takeaways from new director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey's interview on the previous episode. Plus, GM Kyle Davidson rounds out his hockey operations leadership team and makes a few front-office promotions. The guys wrap up the podcast with their thoughts on Colorado's controversial Game 4 overtime goal and the NHL Awards results.

1:20 - Takeaways from Mike Doneghey interview

11:15 - Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson finalizes his hockey ops leadership team

18:05 - Colorado's controversial overtime goal in Game 4. Was it clearly a missed too many men on the ice call?

30:05 - Breaking down the NHL Awards results

