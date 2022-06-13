Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Alex DeBrincat Trade Rumors and Stanley Cup Final Preview

Podcast: DeBrincat trade rumors and Stanley Cup picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss the Alex DeBrincat trade rumors. Would it be a mistake for the Blackhawks to trade him? Which NHL teams could be interested in DeBrincat and what could that potential package look like? The guys also provide an update on Chicago's head coaching search and preview the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.

1:45 - Thoughts on the Alex DeBrincat trade rumors

9:25 - Which teams could be interested in DeBrincat?

18:10 - Who else could the Blackhawks look to trade this offseason?

20:10 - Blackhawks head coaching search update

30:45 - Stanley Cup Final preview: Colorado vs. Tampa Bay picks

