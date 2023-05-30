Blackhawks Talk Podcast: 2023 Stanley Cup Final Preview With Eddie Olczyk

Podcast: 2023 Stanley Cup Final preview with Eddie Olczyk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis catch up with Eddie Olczyk to preview the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between Florida and Vegas on TNT. They also talk about Olczyk's first season in Seattle, his name being mentioned for front-office openings, how the Blackhawks winning the draft lottery changes the trajectory of the rebuild, and more.

1:00 - Olczyk previews 2023 Stanley Cup Final

11:20 - Olczyk on whether Matthew Tkachuk has entered superstar status

19:30 - Olczyk puts a bow on his first year in Seattle and covering the Kraken

22:30 - Olczyk on his name being mentioned for front-office positions

25:30 - Olczyk on the Blackhawks winning the lottery and what it means for the rebuild

