Blackhawks Taking Things ‘One Day at a Time' With Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews

Hawks taking things 'one day at a time' with Kane, Toews

The top storyline going into training camp was the futures of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, both of whom are in the final year of their contracts with the Blackhawks. It will continue to be a hot topic leading into the March 3 trade deadline.

In a perfect world, Kane and Toews finish their careers in Chicago and go down as two of the greatest Blackhawks ever — the latter of which is already true. But we all know the situation, and there's a real possibility one or both of them aren't with the organization beyond this season.

The Blackhawks are probably preparing for that potential scenario behind the scenes, but they're not allowing themselves to think that far ahead yet.

"Look, this situation is sort of a one-day-at-a-time thing," Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said on Wednesday in an interview with NBC Sports Chicago. "Right now, any time you get to see Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews on the ice, we love it. Midseason last season, three years ago, or their first season, they're special players and that's kind of how we look at it.

"There will be conversations over time and very much a two-way street conversation with Kyle [Davidson], but for now, the way they're approaching this season, the way they're responding to Luke Richardson and the system that they're putting in place, it's exciting to see how they're stepping up. They're being leaders on the team for our young players. We're supportive of that, and we'll see what happens in time."

Not having Kane and/or Toews obviously impacts the product on the ice. But it also affects things off of it, such as box office, merchandise sales and more.

Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner clearly understands that, but if that's the hand the team is dealt, they have no choice but to adjust on the fly.

"They are so important to our fanbase," Faulkner said. "They always will be, regardless of the decision that they decide to make. Certainly our corporate partners understand that this roster may change and will change over time, and until then, we are really thankful that Kane and Toews are in our locker room.

"They are still very active with our community, they're very active with our corporate partners, and at the point that they may no longer be here, we will pivot. But until then, we're going to act like they're the two superstars that they are that have given everything and still continue to give everything they have to the organization."

