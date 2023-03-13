Blackhawks Sign Wyatt Kaiser to 3-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Hawks sign Wyatt Kaiser to 3-year, entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have signed defenseman prospect Wyatt Kaiser to a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2024-25 season, the team announced Tuesday. His cap hit is $916,667 million.

Kaiser will report directly to the Blackhawks, which means the first year of his contract will automatically be burned.

Kaiser, 20, set a career-high with five goals, 18 assists and 23 points in 35 games during his junior season at Minnesota Duluth. He had 19 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 34 games last season and also compiled three points (two goals, one assists) in five games for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The organization is high on Kaiser, who was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 6-foot, 172-pound defenseman is an all-situations-type player and his game has grown every year in college.

"He's not flying under our radar," Blackhawks player development coach Erik Condra said in July during development camp. "We're excited about him. You see out here, some of the future that's going to be with the Blackhawks and he's definitely a big part of that."

