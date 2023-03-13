Blackhawks Sign Ryder Rolston to 3-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Hawks sign Ryder Rolston to 3-year, entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks added to their pipeline on Monday by signing Ryder Rolston to a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2025-26 season. His cap hit is $895,000.

Rolston, 21, will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. He's a 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward who can play wing or center and is known to be a great skater.

Rolston recently completed his junior season at Notre Dame, where he was the team's leading scorer with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) before undergoing season-ending surgery on his collarbone. He had 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 38 games during his sophomore campaign.

Rolston's rights were acquired by Chicago — along with forward Josh Dickinson, who is the brother of current Blackhawks forward Jason — on April 12, 2021, in a trade that sent Carl Soderberg to Colorado. He was originally a fifth-round pick (No. 139 overall) by the Avalanche in 2020.

