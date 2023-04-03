Blackhawks Sign Prospect Gavin Hayes to Entry-Level Contract

Hawks sign prospect Gavin Hayes to entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward prospect Gavin Hayes on a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday. His cap hit is $896,667.

Hayes, 18, set a career-high in goals (41), assists (40) and points (81) in 66 games this season with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League. His 41 goals were tied for ninth among all skaters, and his 81 points ranked 20th.

Hayes was taken by Chicago in the third round (No. 66 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 176-pound was selected with the additional draft pick the Blackhawks got from Montreal in the Kirby Dach trade.

Due to CHL rules, Hayes isn't eligible to play in the AHL next season. He is expected to return to juniors next season, which means his entry-level contract won't begin until the 2024-25 campaign.

