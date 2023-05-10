Blackhawks Sign Goaltender Arvid Soderblom to 2-Year Extension

Hawks sign goaltender Arvid Soderblom to 2-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2024-25 season, the team announced Wednesday. His cap hit is $962,500.

Soderblom, 23, spent the majority of the campaign with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, where he went 15-12-5 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 33 appearances. He also had 2-3-0 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in five postseason contests.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Soderblom made 15 appearances with the Blackhawks this past season and went 2-10-2, although his record wasn't too indicative of how he played. He certainly showed flashes and was a bright spot on a rebuilding team despite finishing with a 3.45 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Soderblom is expected to be with the Blackhawks next season and share the net with Petr Mrazek. He doesn't have much else to prove in the AHL and appears ready to handle NHL duties.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.