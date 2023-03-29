Blackhawks Sign Brett Seney to 1-Year Contract Extension

Hawks sign Brett Seney to 1-year contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have signed forward Brett Seney to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. It's a two-way deal that runs through the 2023-24 season and carries a cap hit of $775,000.

Seney, 27, has spent the majority of the season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, where he ranks third on the team with 48 points in 50 games. His 19 goals rank fourth and his 29 assists are tied for second.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Seney has appeared in seven games with the Blackhawks this season and has one goal and nine shots over that stretch. His ice time average of 13:07 in those games is a career-high.

Seney, a 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward, was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (No. 157 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.