Blackhawks Sign Back Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev

The Blackhawks announced Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev will re-sign with the team.

Jones, 25, played his first season with the Hawks last season after spending the first three of his career with the Edmonton Oilers. He scored 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games played, averaging just under 13 minutes on the ice per game.

Kurashev, 22, spent the last two seasons in Chicago after the Hawks drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. The 6-foot center played in 51 games last season, scoring 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists).

Jones and Kurashev each inked one-year deals for $1.3 million and $750,000, respectively.

