Blackhawks Sign Back Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev

By Ryan Taylor

Blackhawks sign back Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks announced Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev will re-sign with the team.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jones, 25, played his first season with the Hawks last season after spending the first three of his career with the Edmonton Oilers. He scored 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games played, averaging just under 13 minutes on the ice per game. 

Kurashev, 22, spent the last two seasons in Chicago after the Hawks drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. The 6-foot center played in 51 games last season, scoring 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists). 

Jones and Kurashev each inked one-year deals for $1.3 million and $750,000, respectively. 

Local

Chicago Weather 24 mins ago

Chicago Weather: Partly Cloudy, Warm Temperatures Expected Saturday

Kia Thefts 11 hours ago

Police Issue Warning to Kia and Hyundai Drivers After Surge In Thefts Across Cook County

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us