Blackhawks Sign Antti Saarela to Entry-Level Contract

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Antti Saarela on a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2024-25 season, the team announced Tuesday. His cap hit is $896,250.

Saarela, 21, produced 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 41 games this season with Lukko in Liiga, whic is the top professional ice hockey league in Finland. He also added two goals in six playoff games.

Sareela is a 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward who can play wing or center. He racked up 32 goals and 41 assists for 73 points in 190 career games in Liiga, where he spent three seasons.

Sareela was drafted by Chicago in the fourth round (No. 123 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

