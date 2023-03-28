Blackhawks Shut Down Philipp Kurashev for Season With Shoulder Injury

Hawks shut down Kurashev for season with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have shut down forward Philipp Kurashev for the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury, head coach Luke Richardson confirmed on Tuesday.

Kurashev was injured on his second shift of the game against the Washington Capitals on March 23 after taking a hit from Tom Wilson. He tried staying on the bench for a few minutes while in some serious pain but eventually went to the locker room and did not return.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here's a closer look at the Tom Wilson hit on Philipp Kurashev, who isn't on the bench. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/wIKNWOq0bY — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 23, 2023

Kurashev isn't expected to need a procedure, but with only nine games left, it doesn't make sense for him to push for a return. He watched Tuesday's morning skate from the Chicago bench wearing a sling on his left arm.

"We kind of hoped that it wasn’t that bad, but it hasn’t really settled down," Richardson said. "It’s going to be something that doesn’t need any fixing, just time."

Kurashev, 23, finishes the season with nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 70 games, which are all career-highs. He's set to become a pending restricted free agent at the end of the campaign and is eligible for arbitration.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.