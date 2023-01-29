Blackhawks Send Jaxson Stauber to Rockford as Bye Week Starts

Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and goaltender Jaxson Stauber back to the IceHogs.

Philp made his NHL debut this season and registered his first career point on Thursday night in a win over the Calgary Flames. In his first season in the Blackhawks’ organization, he has registered 14 goals and 17 assists in 33 games between the Blackhawks and IceHogs.

In 15 games with the Blackhawks this season, Roos has a goal and two assists, with a minus-7 rating. He has three goals and four assists in 17 games with the IceHogs.

Stauber has won his first two career NHL starts with the Blackhawks, becoming the first Chicago goaltender to accomplish that feat since 1971. He has a 2.00 goals against average and .940 save percentage in two victories for the Blackhawks.

After their 7-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, the Blackhawks will not play another game until Feb. 7 when they face the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center. The team is now on their bye week, with the NHL All-Star Game coming up on Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.

The IceHogs meanwhile will play three games during that span, with home tilts scheduled against the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday and then back-to-back contests against the Iowa Wild on Friday and Saturday.

The IceHogs are currently in fourth place in the AHL’s Central Division, chasing the Texas Stars who have 54 points on the campaign.



