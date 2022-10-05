Blackhawks' Sam Savoie Hopes to Become ‘Some Set of Version' of Andrew Shaw

Savoie hopes to become 'some set of version' of Andrew Shaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Let me start by saying this: There is one Andrew Shaw and there will only ever be one Andrew Shaw. The Mutt is one of a kind.

Having said that, it's OK if you're one of those people who notice similarities between Shaw and Blackhawks 2022 third-round pick Sam Savoie. I see them too.

Now, I'm being intentional when I call them "similarities" and not "comparisons" because it would be unfair to put Shaw-like expectations on an 18-year-old kid. Savoie appreciates them, but you could tell he's someone who understands he has a long way to go before being included in the same sentence as Shaw.

"It's awesome to hear that," Savoie told NBC Sports Chicago. "He was a great player. He was better than me, so it's kind of tough right now to say that, but I hope I can get my game at his level at some point. I'm trying to work on my game and maybe become some set of version of him."

The similarities start with their size. Shaw was 5-foot-11, 182 pounds and could play center or wing. Savoie is 5-foot-10, 190 pounds and can also play either position. They were also both Day 2 draft picks.

The similarities continue with their style of play. They're both skilled but feisty. They like to get under their opponents' skin. They occasionally take not-so-smart penalties but also draw them, like we saw in Savoie's NHL preseason debut against St. Louis.

The Blues had a goal waved off in the third period because Brayden Schenn held Savoie's stick from the bench. Schenn said after the game that Savoie was "hitting too many people," which is why Schenn retaliated.

Savoie finished that game with five hits, recorded another three the next night against Detroit and also laid several big hits in his third preseason game against Minnesota, including this one:

Sam Savoie lays a big hit on Joe Hicketts. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/gCpKQqSjPl — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 2, 2022

"He likes to be a guy that turns things up on the bottom of the ocean type of guy," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "He's always stirring it up. You've seen guys like that over the years: They feed off it, they play better. When they're quiet, they're not as effective."

Savoie clearly likes to play on the edge but he knows there's a balance between toeing the line and crossing it. He's trying to find that sweet spot of providing a jolt but not putting his team in difficult spots.

"Definitely, that's the big thing," Savoie said. "It's alright to play like that, it brings the energy, it's always an advantage for the boys. But it's just, at some point you don't have to cross that line, so I think it's just for me to be smart in what I do and pick and choose my battles.

"Maybe go and if somebody comes back after me, I'll let him punch me or something like that and just walk away for a penalty like I did on Schenn. That thing happened, I just throw a hit and then they come after me and I just don't retaliate, let's take a power play."

Savoie said he hasn't met or spoken with Shaw yet but hopes to pick his brain at some point on how to walk that line. Viktor Arvidsson, Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand are also players he likes to watch; specifically, guys that are "feisty, hungry and a pest."

"I like to watch their games and see what they can do and what they can bring to the team and all that," Savoie said. "I'm trying to bring that energy that they were bringing and they are still and that's what I'm trying to do here."

The Blackhawks returned Savoie to his junior team on Monday and stuck around longer than originally expected because of the impact he was making. It probably won't be the last time you hear Savoie's name in Chicago.

"It's awesome," Savoie said of his first NHL training camp. "Lots of fun. I'm here for experience and it's going awesome, playing my first game with [Jonathan] Toews and [Patrick] Kane. Just to see them out there, it's crazy. I've been watching them my whole life and then you can finally see them in real life. There's still a lot to learn from those guys and I'm still learning but so far it's been awesome."

