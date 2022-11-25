Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty to Miss a Few Games With Upper-Body Injury

Lafferty to miss a few games with upper-body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks are expected to be without Sam Lafferty for a few games because of an upper-body injury, head coach Luke Richardson said on Friday.

Lafferty did not play in the third period of Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Dallas. He logged only 7:07 of ice time before exiting.

“We’re hoping it's not long-term,” Richardson said. “Might be a couple games this week, and we're hoping that's it. They want to let him settle down and get a couple days rest after last game.”

Richardson said Lafferty probably could have finished the game but the team didn’t want to risk any further injury.

Lafferty has been solid for the Blackhawks this season. He has three goals and four assists for seven points through 19 games and has been a key part of the penalty kill.

“He's played really well the last two games, started skating again and using his big frame,” Richardson said. “We're going to miss him for sure.”

Boris Katchouk re-entered the lineup on Friday for Lafferty after being a healthy scratch the last three games.

