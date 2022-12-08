Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty on Back Injury: ‘I'm Feeling Ready to Go'

Hawks' Lafferty on back injury: 'I'm feeling ready to go' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have been hit with the injury bug this season, but they're slowly starting to get some bodies back. After missing the last six games with a back injury, Sam Lafferty rejoined the team for practice on Thursday and feels "back to normal."

"I'm feeling pretty good," Lafferty said. "I got a lot of work with the trainers and have been on the ice a few days now. I'm feeling ready to go, so hopefully I'll be back soon."

Lafferty said the injury was "a little build-up" and then "something happened" in the Nov. 23 game against Dallas, forcing him to miss the third period. He

"I don't know exactly what it was but I just kind of felt a pop," Lafferty said. "I've done all the work with the trainers and got it back to where it's feeling good. I'm excited to be back."

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said if all goes well during Friday's morning skate, Lafferty will definitely return to the lineup vs. Winnipeg. It would be a nice little boost to the middle six and the penalty kill.

