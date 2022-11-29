Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty, Jarred Tinordi to Miss at Least 1 Week

Lafferty, Tinordi to miss at least 1 week with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said on Tuesday that forward Sam Lafferty and Jarred Tinordi will miss at least one week because of injuries.

Lafferty is dealing with a back injury and has missed the last two games. The training staff was hoping he would feel better after a few days, but his injury is "progressing slower than they thought," according to Richardson.

Tinordi missed Sunday's game with a hip injury and could be out longer than a week depending on how he progresses. He's expected to get a second opinion.

The Blackhawks have been hit with the injury bug this season, which started back at training camp. Tyler Johnson, Seth Jones, Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock are among the notable players who have missed a chunk of time at the quarter mark of the season.

It seems like any time the Blackhawks get one player back, another one goes down.

"Yeah, for sure," Richardson said. "You add in Tyler, those are three important guys for us that play key roles this year. We miss them, but again, it’s by committee. You have to pick up the slack and make sure we’re staying on the structure."

