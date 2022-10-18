Blackhawks Prospect Frank Nazar Will Have Surgery, Miss Time

Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar to have surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Frank Nazar – the No. 13 overall pick for the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL draft – will have surgery to address a lower-body injury, according to The Athletic. The University of Michigan center will miss "significant time" from the surgery.

According to Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato, Nazar was already injured when he arrived at school. Over the summer, the rookie played in Team USA’s World Junior camp and the Blackhawks’ development camp.

There is no timeline for his recovery yet. The Athletic reported he could return in February, but it's unlikely he'll return to the ice this season.

The Blackhawks acquired Nazar through the draft with the No. 13 pick. To acquire the pick, they traded Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens. Nazar is considered one of the best prospects in his class.

“I think from our standpoint, we’re just worrying about his overall health more than anything like long-term,” Naurato said to The Athletic. “We just want to do it right versus rushing him back. When he does come back, it’ll be when he’s 100 percent. … If you wait or just try stuff out and it doesn’t work, you’re just pushing timelines back. Just trying to do what’s right by him."

