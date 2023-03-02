Blackhawks Reportedly Working to Trade Max Domi to Stars

Dallas Stars close on Max Domi deal: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A busy trade deadline for the Chicago Blackhawks has taken yet another turn Thursday, as it appears forward Max Domi will be heading to the Dallas Stars.

According to reports from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, a minor-goaltender will also head to the Stars in the deal. In exchange, the Blackhawks would receive a second-round draft pick and veteran netminder Anton Khudobin.

Seravalli reported that the deal has not yet been finalized, and that the two sides are still working on it.

Domi, who turned 28 years old on Thursday, signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks prior to this season, and has been one of the team’s most dynamic offensive players, with 18 goals and 31 assists in 60 games. He also has been one of the team’s best faceoff takers, giving his game additional versatility.

The Blackhawks play the Stars in Chicago on Thursday night, and it’s unclear whether Domi will suit up for Dallas in the game.

Khudobin, 36, is currently playing with the AHL’s Texas Stars, appearing in 24 games with a 2.89 goals against average and an .899 save percentage. He has not played for the NHL’s Stars since last season.

To make the money work in the deal, with the Stars only having just over $500,000 in cap space, Khudobin’s contract was included in the swap, as he carries a $2.2 million cap hit if the Blackhawks assign him to the minor leagues. If the Blackhawks bring him to Chicago, his cap hit would increase to $3.3 million.

