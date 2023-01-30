Blackhawks Release Statement on Passing of Legend Bobby Hull

Blackhawks release statement on passing of Bobby Hull originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, the team confirmed on Monday. He was 84.

The Blackhawks released this statement on the passing of Hull:

"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972. Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family."

Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz also released a statement:

"Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a beloved member of the Blackhawks family. When I assumed leadership of the organization upon my father’s passing in 2007, one of my first priorities was to meet with Bobby to convince him to come back as an ambassador of the team. His connection to our fans was special and irreplaceable. On behalf of the entire Wirtz family, I offer our deepest condolences on the loss of Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet. He will be missed."

Hull ranks first in franchise history goals (604), third in points (1,153), fifth in assists (549) and sixth in games played (1,036). During his 15-year career with the Blackhawks, "The Golden Jet" won the Art Ross Trophy three times, the Hart Trophy twice, the Lady Byng Trophy once, was named a first-team NHL All-Star 10 times and helped lead Chicago to its third Stanley Cup win in franchise history in 1961.

The controversial Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and had his No. 9 retired by the Blackhawks that same year. His statue, along with Stan Mikita, was unveiled outside the United Center in 2011.

