Blackhawks Release 63-Man Training Camp Roster Ahead of 2022-23 Season

Blackhawks release 63-man training camp roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Blackhawks have officially released their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season and it consists of 63 players: 37 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders.
Here's a look at the full group:
https://twitter.com/CRoumeliotis/status/1440828801806573572
Blackhawks prospects Colton Dach and Paul Ludwinski will not be ready for the start of camp because they're both in concussion protocol. Ian Mitchell is also expected to miss six weeks with a left wrist injury.
The first on-ice session kicked off on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena.
