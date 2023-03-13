Blackhawks Recall Mike Hardman, Buddy Robinson From Rockford

Blackhawks recall Hardman, Robinson from Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Buddy Robinson from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday.

With Anders Bjork injured on the road trip and Luke Philp reassigned to Rockford, the Blackhawks were short up front and the Hardman and Robinson call-ups now give them 13 healthy forwards, although Cole Guttman did not participate at practice on Monday, so he appears to be the odd man out. (Update: Guttman has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury).

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Reese Johnson (concussion protocol) skated in a non-contact jersey at practice on Monday, so it's unlikely he plays on Tuesday vs. Boston. Colin Blackwell (groin) and Austin Wagner (undisclosed injury) also remain out.

Hardman and Robinson skated on the fourth line at practice, centered by MacKenzie Entwistle. Jason Dickinson was promoted to the second line with Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh in Guttman's absence.

Hardman, 24, has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 49 games with the IceHogs this season. He has five points (one goal, four assists) in 26 career games with the Blackhawks but has not appeared in an NHL game this season.

Robinson, 31, has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 45 games with the IceHogs this season. He played in the Blackhawks' season opener against Colorado before being assigned to Rockford.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.