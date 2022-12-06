Blackhawks Recall Lukas Reichel With Jonathan Toews Out (Illness) on Tuesday

Hawks recall Reichel with Toews out (illness) on Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With Jonathan Toews ruled out on Tuesday vs. New Jersey because of an illness, the Blackhawks have recalled top forward prospect Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

To make room on the roster, the Blackhawks placed goaltender Petr Mrazek (groin) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 3. This will be Reichel's 12th career NHL game but just his second on the road.

Reichel, 20, ranks tied for ninth among all AHL skaters with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 19 games this season. He's currently riding a five-game point streak with the IceHogs and has four goals and five assists over that stretch.

The Blackhawks want Reichel to continue developing in Rockford this season, but the call-up is a nice little reward for Chicago's No. 17 overall pick in 2020. He had only one point (an assist) in 11 games last season with the Blackhawks and averaged 13:11 of ice time.

