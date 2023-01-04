Blackhawks Recall Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney From AHL's Rockford IceHogs

Hawks recall Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The moves come after MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist) and Jujhar Khaira (lower back) were placed on injured reserve, both retroactive to Dec. 27 It's also worth noting Patrick Kane left Tuesday's game after the second period because of a lower-body injury.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Reichel and Seney have been linemates with the IceHogs and both sit inside the Top 5 in AHL scoring. Seney ranks second with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 32 games and Reichel ranks fifth with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games.

Seney, 26, has appeared in only four NHL games over the last two and a half seasons combined and 55 total in his career. The former 2015 sixth-round draft choice by New Jersey signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blackhawks over the summer at a cap hit of $750,000.

If Kane is expected to miss time, I would expect Reichel to play in a top-six role and perhaps with Seney so there's instant familiarity. Reichel should also be put on the first power-play unit. The 20-year-old prospect has one assist in 12 career NHL games.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.