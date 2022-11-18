Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell From AHL's Rockford After Hot Start

Hawks recall Ian Mitchell from Rockford after hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs, the team announced Friday morning. The move comes one day after defenseman Alec Regula was reassigned to the AHL club.

Mitchell, 23, missed all of training camp and the first month of the regular season with a left wrist injury. He was activated by the Blackhawks from injured reserve exactly one week ago and assigned to Rockford to get some games in, and he's off to a roaring start.

After a quiet first game, Mitchell has five points (two goals, three assists) and a +6 rating in his last two contests. He also has six shots on goal over that stretch, and both of his goals came on the power play.

The Blackhawks will practice at Fifth Third Arena on Friday before traveling to Boston, and you can bet Mitchell will be quarterbacking the power play on either the first or second unit for Chicago's game on Saturday.

"Coming into this year I’ve had a ton of confidence and my goal is, this was my year to make and lock down a roster spot," Mitchell said on Nov. 4. "So my mindset now is, it’s just delayed and I’m just starting a bit later. I still have a ton of confidence and feel like I can help this team."

