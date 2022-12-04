Blackhawks Recall G Jaxson Stauber After Injury to Petr Mrazek

Hawks recall G Jaxson Stauber after injury to Petr Mrazek originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Sunday morning. The move comes after Petr Mrazek suffered another groin injury in Saturday's 5-2 win over the New York Rangers, which will keep him out for at least the short term.

Stauber, 23, is 3-2-0 with a 3.34 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in six appearances this season for the IceHogs. He's coming off his best performance of the season on Saturday after stopping 28 of 30 shots in a 3-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

With Mrazek injured for the time being and Alex Stalock still working his way back from a concussion, the Blackhawks' two goaltenders right now are Stauber and Arvid Soderblom. It's not an ideal situation. The organization wanted both Soderblom and Stauber to be the 1-2 punch in Rockford, where they could hone their craft away from the NHL.

The Blackhawks visit the New York Islanders on Sunday night and the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday before heading back to Chicago, where they will play six of their next seven games.

