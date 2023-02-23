Blackhawks Recall David Gust After Signing Him to Two-Year NHL Contract

Hawks recall Gust after signing him to two-year NHL contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DALLAS — The Blackhawks have signed forward David Gust to a two-year NHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season, the team announced Thursday morning. His cap hit is $762,500.

Gust, who turned 29 on Tuesday, was previously on a one-year AHL deal with the Rockford IceHogs. He has been recalled by the Blackhawks and is expected to join the team in San Jose, where he could make his NHL debut on Saturday.

With Reese Johnson in concussion protocol, MacKenzie Entwistle on injured reserve because of a wrist injury and the trade deadline eight days away, the Blackhawks traveled to Dallas without a 13th healthy forward. Gust now gives them an insurance option, although I'd imagine he'll draw into the lineup at some point.

The Orland Park native is tied for fourth among all AHL skaters with 24 goals and is tied for eighth with 50 points in 51 games. Last season, he helped the Chicago Wolves win the Calder Cup Championship after having 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 64 games.

