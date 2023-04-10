Blackhawks Reassign Lukas Reichel, Alex Vlasic to AHL's Rockford

Blackhawks reassign Reichel, Vlasic to Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have reassigned forward Lukas Reichel and defenseman Alex Vlasic to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday.

With four games left, the IceHogs are clinging on to the No. 5 seed in the Central Division and have a much-anticipated matchup on Tuesday against the Chicago Wolves, who trail by only one point. Reichel and Vlasic being sent back down gives the IceHogs some reinforcements for their playoff push.

Reichel, 20, appeared in 19 consecutive games for the Blackhawks since being recalled on March 2 and produced six goals and six assists for 12 points over that span, which ranks No. 2 on the team. He also averaged 16:46 of ice time, which ranked third among team forwards.

Reichel finishes the NHL season with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 23 games. He looked like a different player from last season, with his confidence certainly showing.

Vlasic played in six games with the Blackhawks and recorded one assist. He was promoted to the top pairing with Seth Jones for a few games and averaged 19:38 of ice time.

The Blackhawks have also recalled forward Buddy Robinson.