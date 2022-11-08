Blackhawks Reassign Dylan Wells to Rockford After He Clears Waivers

Hawks reassign Wells to Rockford after he clears waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have reassigned goaltender Dylan Wells to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday. He was placed on waivers on Monday and cleared 24 hours later.

With Petr Mrazek (groin strain) being activated from injured reserve on Monday, the Blackhawks are slowly starting to get healthy between the pipes.

Arvid Soderblom was apparently dealing with dehydration issues in Winnipeg, which is why he left Saturday's game at the end of the second period. He practiced with the team on Tuesday and is all systems go.

Alex Stalock (concussion protocol) skated on his own before practice on Tuesday and appears to slowly be ramping things back up. He won't join the Blackhawks for their two-game West Coast trip.

Wells, 24, signed a one-year NHL contract with the Blackhawks last week because of injuries to Mrazek and Stalock, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 1. Wells stopped 12 of 13 shots in a relief appearance during his NHL debut on Saturday against Winnipeg.

