Blackhawks Prospect Jalen Luypen Out 3-4 Months With Rotator Cuff Injury

Blackhawks forward prospect Jalen Luypen is expected to be out 3-4 months after suffering a left rotator cuff injury, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Luypen, 20, had a breakout 2021-22 season in the Western Hockey League, where he recorded 64 points (29 goals, 35 assists) in 66 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings. He also added nine points (four goals, five assists) in 19 postseason contests, helping his team capture the 2022 WHL Championship.

Luypen was selected by Chicago in the seventh round (No. 216 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft and appears to be ahead of his development curve, so much so that the Blackhawks acted quickly in August and locked him up on a three-year entry-level contract.

"Jalen’s overall game has made big strides over the past year, as shown by his and his team’s success last season," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement at the time. "His strong work ethic is what we’re looking for in our prospects and that attitude is what will make a huge difference in the future."

In other injury news, the Blackhawks also announced defenseman Jake McCabe will be out until late November after undergoing cervical spine surgery over the offseason. You can read more here.

