Blackhawks Prospect Drew Commesso to Join Team USA for 2023 Worlds

Hawks' Drew Commesso to join Team USA for 2023 Worlds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks goaltending prospect Drew Commesso will join Team USA for the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the organization announced Monday. The tournament runs from May 12-28 in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia.

Commesso, 20, recently signed a three-year, entry-level contract ($925,000 cap hit) with the Blackhawks after completing his junior season at Boston University. He went 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and two shutouts as an alternate captain this season and finished his college career with a 43-22-4 record, 2.57 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Commesso has represented Team USA on multiple different occasions over the years, which most notably included the 2022 Winter Olympics, where he went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout. This will be his second time participating at the IIHF World Championship, although he didn't see any game action in his first go-around in 2020-21 when Team USA won the bronze medal.

Commesso was selected by Chicago in the second round (No. 46 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He is expected to be with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League next season.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.